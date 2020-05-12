Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $716.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $692.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $8,005,858. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

