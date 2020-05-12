Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,910.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,681.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,580.64. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $1,976.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,570.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

