Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,754 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on E shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ENI stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.73. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.9341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.42%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

