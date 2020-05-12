Aperio Group LLC Buys 17,088 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

