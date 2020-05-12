Aperio Group LLC Buys 18,370 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Several analysts have commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

