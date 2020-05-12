Aperio Group LLC Buys 28,568 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

