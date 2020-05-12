Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,446 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.12% of Loews worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Loews by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Loews by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Loews by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

