Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 346,520 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

NYSE CFG opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.