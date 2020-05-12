Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,176 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,157,000 after purchasing an additional 347,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after buying an additional 1,058,908 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

