Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,339 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Open Text worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

