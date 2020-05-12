Aperio Group LLC Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

