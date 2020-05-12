Aperio Group LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 460.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,487 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.30% of LogMeIn worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LogMeIn by 232.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -250.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

