Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,125 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

