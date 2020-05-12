Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,306 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,761 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,886,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 234,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,728 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 529.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 116,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. Orange SA has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

