Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,963 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 226.6% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $5,657,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

