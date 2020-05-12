Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169,651 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Barclays worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 595,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 477,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 468,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,877 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

