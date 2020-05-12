Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.38% of AerCap worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

NYSE AER opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

