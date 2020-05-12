Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

