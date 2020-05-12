Aperio Group LLC Sells 325,954 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 325,954 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after buying an additional 1,345,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

