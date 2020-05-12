Aperio Group LLC Sells 59,871 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,871 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,038. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

