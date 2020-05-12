Aperio Group LLC Sells 83,147 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 83,147 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.