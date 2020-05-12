Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,660 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NYSE:JCI opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.