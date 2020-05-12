AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $122,375.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

