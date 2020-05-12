Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Investment Partners LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.