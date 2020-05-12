Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,358,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,148,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.52. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

