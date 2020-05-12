Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

