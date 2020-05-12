Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

APYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 57,969 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 485,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 66,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

APYX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,287. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

