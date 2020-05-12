Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.39). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,185. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.58.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

