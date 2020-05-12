ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.32 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 333,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 253,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 974,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.