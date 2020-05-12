ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ArcBest to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 10,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,993. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ArcBest from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

