Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of ACKAY opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

About Arcelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

