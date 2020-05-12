Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE ARCH opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $493.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $405.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

