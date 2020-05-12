Arch Venture Corp Trims Holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Arch Venture Corp cut its holdings in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Adesto Technologies makes up 35.5% of Arch Venture Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arch Venture Corp owned 6.06% of Adesto Technologies worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

In related news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOTS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 633,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $376.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

