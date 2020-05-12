Arch Venture Corp Trims Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Arch Venture Corp lessened its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Syros Pharmaceuticals comprises about 30.7% of Arch Venture Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arch Venture Corp owned about 6.71% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 318.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 46,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYRS traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $443.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.03% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

