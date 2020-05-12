Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 801,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.