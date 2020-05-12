Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of analysts have commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 259.21% and a negative net margin of 1,552.73%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

