Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will announce sales of $43.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.41 million and the lowest is $38.52 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $31.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $169.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.92 million to $171.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $161.05 million, with estimates ranging from $149.89 million to $172.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 82.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

