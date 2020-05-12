Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 45,196 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

