Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 7,803 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of CDW worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

