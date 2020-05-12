Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 8,459 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of TRV opened at $95.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

