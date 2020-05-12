Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

