Arizona State Retirement System Buys 17,014 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

