Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,680 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,504 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J M Smucker stock opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

