Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,778 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.