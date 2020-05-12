Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after buying an additional 523,836 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $895,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,727.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

