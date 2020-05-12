Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.59 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $494,562,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,237 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NYSE AIG opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

