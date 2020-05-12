Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.97 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

IQV opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

