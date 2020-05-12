Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.11 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in FedEx by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

