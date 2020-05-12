Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.45 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of AVB opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.