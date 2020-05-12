Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

